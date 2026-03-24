JAY-Z is speaking candidly about the emotional toll of a civil lawsuit filed against him in late 2024, calling the experience “really hard” and “heartbreaking.”

In an interview with GQ writer Frazier Tharpe, the rapper reflected on the allegations brought by an anonymous woman, who claimed he sexually assaulted her decades ago. JAY-Z strongly denied the claims and emphasized the personal impact the situation had on him.

“That whole lawsuit thing took a lot out of me,” he said, describing feelings of anger he had not experienced in years. He added that accusations of that magnitude should carry serious consideration, noting that in his worldview, there were always clear lines that should not be crossed.

Despite the emotional strain, JAY-Z expressed confidence in the outcome. “I knew that we were going to walk through that because it’s not true,” he said. “The truth, at the end of the day, still reigns supreme.”

You can see read the full interview below.