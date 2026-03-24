Jury Orders Bill Cosby To Pay Woman $19M Who Says He Drugged, Raped Her In 1972

A California jury has ordered Bill Cosby to pay $19.25 million in damages to a woman who alleges he drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1972, marking another significant development in the long line of legal cases tied to the former entertainer.

The plaintiff, Donna Motsinger, now 84, filed suit claiming that Cosby picked her up from her home in a limousine and invited her to attend one of his stand-up performances. According to court filings, Motsinger says Cosby gave her wine along with a pill she believed to be aspirin, which left her incapacitated.

In her account, she described drifting in and out of consciousness, recalling only flashes of light before later waking up at home, partially clothed. She alleges that she had been drugged and sexually assaulted.

Cosby, 88, has denied the allegations, consistent with his response to numerous similar claims brought against him over the years. His legal team argued that Motsinger could not definitively state what occurred, challenging the basis of her claims in court.

Following the verdict, Cosby’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean indicated that an appeal will be filed. The jury’s decision currently covers compensatory damages, with the possibility of additional punitive damages still under consideration.

At the time of the alleged incident, Motsinger worked as a waitress at the Trident restaurant in Sausalito, a well-known celebrity gathering spot in Northern California, where Cosby was among the high-profile patrons.

Once regarded as one of television’s most influential figures through his role on The Cosby Show, Cosby’s legacy has been overshadowed in recent years by decades-spanning allegations of sexual misconduct involving dozens of women. He has consistently maintained that all encounters were consensual.

Cosby was previously convicted in Pennsylvania in 2018 on separate charges of sexual assault, but that conviction was vacated in 2021 on procedural grounds, leading to his release after nearly three years in prison.

The latest ruling adds to the ongoing legal and cultural reckoning surrounding Cosby’s career, as civil cases continue to move forward years after the alleged incidents occurred.