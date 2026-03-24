New York’s signature wave energy is back in motion as Max B links up with Brooklyn mainstay RRose RRome for the new single “All Year,” a record rooted in consistency, resilience, and staying solid through every season.

Produced by Gq Beats, “All Year” delivers a smooth yet confident soundscape that allows both artists to glide effortlessly, blending classic New York flavor with a modern edge. RRome sets the tone with a focused, hunger driven performance, representing Brooklyn with authenticity, while Max B’s presence brings that unmistakable wave that has influenced an entire generation.

“This record is about consistency—staying solid all year, no matter what,” says RRose RRome. “Having Max B on it brings that authentic wave energy. It’s bigger than just a song—it’s a lifestyle.”

Max B’s feature adds undeniable weight to the release, stamping the track with credibility and legacy. As one of the architects of the wave sound, his involvement bridges eras, connecting RRose RRome to a lineage of influential New York artistry while introducing that signature style to a new audience.

“All Year” stands as a statement of intent for the Brooklyn artist, positioning RRose RRome as a voice built for longevity and real substance. With Gq Beats behind the boards and Max B adding that timeless energy, the record feels both grounded and forward thinking.

More than a single, “All Year” represents a mindset, one centered on consistency, growth, and staying locked in all year long.