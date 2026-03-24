Nicki Minaj is facing a lawsuit from 24/7 Productions over claims she failed to reimburse more than $275,000 in concert-related expenses.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the company alleges it worked with Minaj during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards before being tapped again in late 2023 for her Jingle Ball performances and Pink Friday 2 album launch.

24/7 Productions claims it provided extensive services, including planning, staffing, audio, lighting, transportation, and logistics, after budgets were approved by Minaj’s team. The company says it advanced the funds with the expectation of reimbursement.

Despite claims that Minaj’s company earned roughly $650,000 from Jingle Ball performances, 24/7 alleges the balance was never repaid. The company also says repeated attempts to collect were met with delayed responses.

The lawsuit seeks damages exceeding $275,000, citing breach of contract and related claims.