OJ Da Juiceman Arrested, Faces Multiple Charges After Allegedly Pointing Fun At GA State Trooper

Atlanta rapper OJ da Juiceman, aka Otis Williams Jr., was arrested on March 15 in Georgia and is now facing a series of serious charges stemming from an alleged highway confrontation involving a state trooper. The case, however, is already developing into a more complex legal situation than initially reported.

According to court documents, the incident dates back to late January on I-20 East in Atlanta. A Georgia State Patrol trooper reported that while merging into the HOV lane, a vehicle began tailgating and honking aggressively. The vehicle then passed the trooper, and the officer alleges that the driver pointed a black handgun directly at him before speeding away and driving recklessly through traffic.

The trooper further claims he encountered the same vehicle again shortly after, at which point the driver allegedly pointed the firearm at him a second time before fleeing the scene. Authorities later identified the vehicle as a Nissan Altima and connected it to OJ da Juiceman, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant in February. He was taken into custody the following month.

The charges filed include one felony count of aggravated assault on a public safety officer, one felony count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, a misdemeanor count of pointing a firearm at another person, along with several traffic-related offenses tied to reckless driving. Under Georgia law, the aggravated assault charge carries significant potential prison time if convicted.

Williams’ legal team has already begun pushing back against the allegations, focusing on whether he was actually driving the vehicle at the time of the incident. A sworn affidavit from a woman connected to the case states that she rented the car and allowed another individual to use it, adding that, to her knowledge, the rapper was not behind the wheel during the encounter described by the trooper.

During bond proceedings, his attorney also emphasized the rapper’s ties to the state, describing him as a well-known public figure with established roots, a career, and family in Georgia, arguing that he poses no flight risk.

Da Juiceman emerged as a key figure in Atlanta’s trap scene during the late 2000s, gaining recognition through a strong mixtape run and his affiliation with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Brick Squad. While his mainstream visibility has fluctuated in recent years, his influence on the sound of Atlanta rap remains notable.

Representatives for Williams have declined to comment as the case continues to unfold.