OnlyFans Owner Leonid Radvinsky Dies at 43 After Cancer Battle

Leonid “Leo” Radvinsky, the billionaire entrepreneur who led OnlyFans through a period of explosive growth, has died at the age of 43 following a prolonged battle with cancer.

Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of OnlyFans, has died at 43 after a battle with cancer.



“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky,” an OnlyFans spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. “Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer. His family… pic.twitter.com/xJetAcTZmU — Variety (@Variety) March 23, 2026

Radvinsky served as the owner and chief executive of the subscription platform known for hosting adult-oriented content alongside other creator-driven material. During his leadership, the service became one of the most financially successful subscription-based digital media platforms in the world.

The company confirmed his death on Monday, March 23. In a statement addressing the loss, an OnlyFans spokesperson said, “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky.” The spokesperson added, “Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer. His family have requested privacy at this difficult time.”

Radvinsky’s influence on the platform began in 2018 when he purchased Fenix International Limited, the parent company that owns and operates OnlyFans. After the acquisition, he became the firm’s director and majority shareholder. Under his ownership, the site experienced rapid growth and expanded its global user base, attracting millions of creators and subscribers.

OnlyFans became widely known for enabling adult performers and other creators to monetize their content directly through subscriptions and tips. The model reshaped parts of the digital creator economy by allowing individuals to control distribution and earnings without relying on traditional intermediaries.

Despite criticism stemming from its association with explicit content, the platform also attracted musicians, fitness personalities, influencers, and other creators seeking to build direct relationships with paying audiences. The service grew into a multibillion-dollar enterprise during Radvinsky’s tenure.

Radvinsky maintained a relatively low public profile compared with the scale of the company he controlled. Much of his leadership occurred behind the scenes as OnlyFans became a dominant force in subscription-based online entertainment.

His death marks the end of a notable chapter in the platform’s history, as the company continues to operate with the legacy of the business model he helped build.