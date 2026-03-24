Shyne Pushes Back After Brandy Rejects Dating Claims From the 1990s

Shyne is disputing Brandy’s recent statement denying that the two were ever romantically involved, saying her version of events does not reflect how he remembers their past.

The issue resurfaced after Shyne and Ma$e revisited their late-1990s experiences in a conversation on the podcast It Is What It Is. During the episode, the rappers discussed having dated Brandy around the same period. Brandy soon responded publicly, insisting that her relationship with Shyne had always been strictly friendly.

Speaking about the controversy, Shyne stood by his recollection, saying his comments were intended to reflect fond memories rather than criticism.

“I spoke from a place of admiration and a place of reminiscing on my experience with her, which I didn’t care to highlight the negatives, it was only positive,” he said. “I don’t know what is wrong with her.”

Shyne also referenced a past moment involving the singer when discussing public image and personal narratives. “She lied to Oprah about being married and had to go on Oprah and apologize because she said she did that to protect her image… I can’t get in her mind. I’m just saying that she has lied to the public before to protect her image, and maybe the fact that she was seeing both Mase and I at the same time, she feels it’s not good for her image.”

While defending his memory of events, Shyne acknowledged that Ma$e often takes a firmer stance in debates. He said their perspectives sometimes differ, but the two shared the same recollection of the situation involving Brandy.

“Mase has different opinions. He’s very hard-lined. He’s very extreme. I’m a bit more compassionate, a bit middle ground. So, Mase and I weren’t agreeing on everything. But we agreed on [both dating her]. So, if I was capping, he would have said, ‘Nah, Shyne. I don’t remember it like that.’ He and I remember it the same way. Clark Kent remembers it the same way. So, but you know what? Happy Women’s Month.”

The conversation began after Cam’ron asked the rappers about overlapping timelines with Brandy during the podcast appearance. Brandy later addressed the situation directly on Instagram.

“In the late 90’s, I had a platonic friendship with rapper Shyne. In an unfortunate turn of events, that friendship is now being mischaracterized as ‘we dated.’ Unequivocally, we did not! I’m not sure why an untrue narrative about a scope of what was a friendship more than 20-years ago is being reshaped during his current media interviews.”