TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue Unite for 2026 ‘It’s Iconic Tour’

Three trailblazing acts from the golden era of R&B and hip-hop are joining forces for a major summer tour. TLC and Salt-N-Pepa have revealed plans for the 2026 It’s Iconic Tour, marking the first time the two groups will headline a tour together. R&B vocal powerhouse En Vogue will also appear on the lineup.

The North American run will span 32 cities and begin August 15 at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee. From there, the tour will travel through several major markets, including Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. The tour is scheduled to conclude in October.

With three defining groups from the same era sharing the bill, the show is expected to deliver a nostalgic look at the music that dominated radio during the 1990s. TLC’s performances are likely to highlight their chart-defining hits such as “No Scrubs” and “Waterfalls,” songs that helped expand the emotional and creative range of modern R&B.

Salt-N-Pepa will bring their energetic catalog to the stage, featuring crowd favorites such as “Push It” and “Shoop,” records that helped shape early mainstream hip-hop. En Vogue rounds out the lineup with the powerful vocal style that produced classics like “Free Your Mind” and “Don’t Let Go (Love).”

Before the tour officially launches, the three groups will give audiences a preview of their collaboration with a joint appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The event is scheduled for March 26 and will air on FOX Broadcasting Company at 8 p.m. local time.

Tickets for the tour will first become available through a presale for Citigroup cardmembers beginning March 24 at 10 a.m. local time. Artist presales are set to begin later that day at noon.

Additional early access opportunities will be offered on select dates through Live Nation Entertainment. General ticket sales are scheduled to open on March 26 through Ticketmaster.