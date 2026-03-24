Multi-platinum groups TLC and Salt-N-Pepa are joining forces for a co-headlining North American tour, with special guest En Vogue. Produced by Live Nation, the It’s Iconic tour marks the first time all three legendary acts will hit the road together.

The arena and amphitheater run will celebrate decades of hits,v including “No Scrubs,” “Waterfalls,” “Push It,” “Shoop,” “Free Your Mind,” and “Don’t Let Go (Love).” The announcement coincides with the groups sharing a stage for the first time at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 26.

Tickets will be available through presales beginning March 24, including Citi in the U.S. and American Express in Canada, ahead of the general onsale on March 26 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

VIP packages will offer meet-and-greets, premium seating, exclusive merchandise, and early venue entry, giving fans a chance to experience the tour at a higher level.