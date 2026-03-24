On this day in Hip Hop history, Canibus delivered one of the most memorable diss records of the late 1990s with “Second Round K.O.,” a direct shot at LL Cool J that still echoes in battle rap conversations 28 years later.

Released in 1998 during the height of their well-documented feud, “Second Round K.O.” was Canibus at his most calculated and aggressive. At the time, Canibus was emerging as one of the most lyrically dangerous newcomers in the game, while LL was already a certified icon. What made this clash so compelling was the contrast. A hungry, bar-heavy lyricist stepping to a seasoned veteran who had already survived multiple eras of Hip Hop.

Produced by Wyclef Jean, the track carried a dark, cinematic energy that matched the intensity of Canibus’ delivery. From the opening bars, there was no easing into it. This was a full-on lyrical assault, packed with layered punchlines, technical precision, and direct jabs aimed squarely at LL’s legacy and credibility.

But what truly set the record apart was the unexpected co-sign from Mike Tyson, who opened the track with a spoken intro that immediately raised the stakes. Tyson’s presence added a layer of intimidation and cultural weight to the record, bridging Hip Hop and boxing in a way that amplified the song’s impact.

“Second Round K.O.” quickly became the centerpiece of the Canibus and LL Cool J battle, sparking debates across barbershops, radio shows, and early internet forums. While LL would cite his own records, the conversation about who won the battle still leans heavily in Canibus’s favor when this track comes up.

Beyond the diss itself, the song helped cement Canibus’ reputation as a top-tier lyricist. Even in an era loaded with elite MCs, his ability to dissect an opponent with precision and creativity stood out. For many fans, this was the moment he fully arrived.

Twenty eight years later, “Second Round K.O.” remains a staple in Hip Hop battle history. It represents a time when lyrical competition was front and center, and when stepping to a legend meant bringing your sharpest pen to the booth.

Salute to Canibus for delivering a record that not only defined a rivalry but also left a permanent mark on the culture.