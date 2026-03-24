34 years ago today, Chi-Ali released his first and only album, The Fabulous Chi-Ali. At just 15 years old, Chi-Ali was one of the youngest rappers to emerge in the early 1990s, making a name for himself as a core member of the Native Tongues, a New York City-based hip-hop collective known for its conscious and innovative approach to rap.

Chi-Ali’s first major appearances came on De La Soul’s single Say No Go and Black Sheep’s debut album A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing, where he was featured on the track Pass the 40. His affiliation with Native Tongues and connections to the Legion family, as well as Showbiz and A.G., solidified his place within the hip-hop scene.

In 1992, Chi-Ali released his debut solo single, Age Ain’t Nothing But a #, which became a moderate hit, reaching number six on the US Hot Rap Singles chart. The track gained traction on urban radio and its music video saw heavy rotation on Yo! MTV Raps and Rap City. Following the single’s success, The Fabulous Chi-Ali was released, producing two additional singles, Roadrunner and Funky Lemonade, both of which were remixed and re-recorded.

As the years went on, Chi-Ali continued making music, appearing on Dres’s solo album Sure Shot Redemption in the late 1990s and collaborating with other artists. His most recent feature was on G-Check with Jadakiss.

However, Chi-Ali’s career was derailed by legal troubles. On January 14, 2000, he was involved in a fatal shooting in The Bronx, killing his girlfriend’s brother, Sean Raymond, during an argument. After spending a year on the run and even appearing on America’s Most Wanted, he was finally apprehended on March 5, 2001, in New York City. Chi-Ali was convicted and served a 12-year sentence at Sing Sing Correctional Facility.

Despite his legal troubles, The Fabulous Chi-Ali remains a unique moment in hip-hop history, marking the rise of one of the youngest Native Tongues affiliates to ever step into the rap game.