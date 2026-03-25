Cardi B says she has changed course on a cosmetic procedure she previously discussed earlier this year. The Grammy winning rapper recently explained that she no longer plans to move forward with a butt reduction she once considered.

The conversation came during an appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle on March 24, where Cardi was promoting her new hair care brand, Grow-Good. During the interview, she clarified remarks she made earlier about traveling to Colombia for surgery once her Little Miss Drama tour wrapped.

Back in February, the rapper had joked about disappearing for months after finishing her shows. “After this tour, I don’t want to hear nobody for three months. I’m going to Colombia, nobody hit me up, nobody nothing. I’m taking this ass out,” Cardi said backstage at her Los Angeles concert.

Now, however, she says the plan is off the table. “I was saying that but I’m not gonna do it,” the 33-year-old Grammy winner admitted. “I was just gonna take a little bit of butt out. But I don’t have time for that. I feel really comfortable where I’m at right now with my body.”

Cardi also spoke candidly about how her body has changed over time, especially after having four children. She said those changes have helped her gain a different perspective about appearance and self confidence.

“I don’t know if it’s the age or the fact that I got four kids,” she said, noting she still has “a whole bunch of cellulite.” “But I feel really good.”

The rapper also pointed out that even the parts of her body that may look ideal to others are not always perfect in her eyes. “While my waist looks so perfect, I don’t think it is.” She added, “But it’s okay, I’m loving my imperfections and everything and I just feel really comfortable. I feel really good.”

During recent interviews, Cardi also pushed back against online rumors about her relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs. The pair separated earlier this year after welcoming a son together. Cardi, who also shares three children with her estranged husband Offset, dismissed speculation tied to cosmetic surgery rumors.

“And it’s just like… the way this ass be getting eaten, it can’t be… I’m very anal about how I smell. I don’t know who made the rumors that BBL’s stink, but it’s like… it doesn’t stink.”