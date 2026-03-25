Chance the Rapper has come out ahead in a courtroom dispute with his former manager, Pat Corcoran, bringing an end to a legal fight over money and business dealings tied to the Chicago artist’s career.

A jury in Cook County rejected Corcoran’s claim that Chance owed him millions in unpaid earnings. The lawsuit argued that the rapper had failed to pay “$3.8 million in unpaid commissions and royalties.” Jurors did not agree with that claim, siding with Chance during the trial held at the Daley Center.

Following the verdict, Chance shared his reaction to the outcome. “I claim victory in the name of the. Lord,” Chance said after the verdict was handed down at the Daley Center.

The case also included a countersuit from Chance, who had requested $1 million in damages. Instead, jurors ordered Corcoran to pay a symbolic amount of $35. The ruling also requires Corcoran to give control of a key website connected to the rapper.

Under the decision, Corcoran must “turn over the internet domain name ChanceRaps.com, which Corcoran had used to sell Chance the Rapper merchandise.”

Despite the outcome favoring Chance, Corcoran’s legal team described the result as more balanced than it appeared because neither side received a major financial award.

“We respect the jury’s decision, but the message to music managers is clear: Get it in writing,” said Jay Scharkey, one of Corcoran’s attorneys. “The jury award of $35 speaks to how seriously the jury viewed Chance’s case.”

Chance’s attorney viewed the outcome very differently, saying the verdict confirmed the artist’s position in the dispute.

Precious Jacobs-Perry, Chance’s attorney, said the verdict was “a complete vindication” for her client.

The decision closes a contentious chapter between Chance and the manager who helped guide the early stages of his career, leaving the rapper free of the multi million dollar claim that had been hanging over the case.