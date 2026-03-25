Fanatics Sportsbook has officially introduced Squad Bets, a novel wagering format that allows users to act as general managers of their own custom athlete rosters. Launched on March 24, 2026, this feature moves away from traditional “all-or-nothing” parlay legs, focusing instead on collective team achievements.

With Squad Bets, customers select between three to six players from different teams to form a single squad. Rather than betting on individual over/under lines, users set a combined target for the group, such as five basketball players totaling 100 points. This structure keeps the bet alive longer, as the wager depends on the cumulative performance of the entire squad rather than a single player’s failure.

To mark the launch, Fanatics released a digital short film titled The GM Era, starring Luke Manley. Manley, fresh off his appearance in the acclaimed film Marty Supreme, portrays a fan who gains celebrity status for his strategic squad selections. “Squad Bets delivers a more personalized betting experience that mirrors how fans actually experience sports,” said Michael Fitzsimmons, SVP of Brand Marketing.

The feature is currently available for professional basketball, baseball, and hockey, with football and soccer markets arriving soon. It also integrates Fanatics’ signature Fair Play injury protection and FanCash rewards.