JAY-Z revealed he nearly contributed to Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out album during an interview with GQ writer Frazier Tharpe.

“Yeah, I was close,” JAY-Z said, explaining that he initially wanted to be involved but ultimately stepped back. He noted that at the time, he felt the need to address personal matters before moving forward creatively.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to do something,’” he shared, before reconsidering how firm that stance was. JAY-Z added that he did not want to be too rigid in his thinking, leaving the door open for future collaboration.

While the collaboration did not materialize, JAY-Z’s comments suggest that the possibility of working with Clipse remains open.