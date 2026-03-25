JAY-Z is revisiting his time as president of Def Jam Recordings, sharing insights on the experience and what he gained from the role.

In an interview with GQ writer Frazier Tharpe, JAY-Z recalled advice from Jon Bon Jovi that stuck with him: “You’re an artist. Don’t forget you’re an artist.”

JAY-Z said he never intended to stay in the executive position long-term, explaining that the move was part of a larger strategy. The deal helped him regain ownership of his masters while also giving him an opportunity to understand the inner workings of the music industry.

“I really wanted to learn,” he said. “I wanted to see behind the curtain.”

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