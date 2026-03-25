JAY-Z addressed his decision to feature Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl halftime show despite Lamar’s ongoing tension with Drake.

In an interview with GQ, JAY-Z compared the situation to his past tension with Nas and admitted some regret over past conflicts, saying it takes growth to reach a place where you can focus on music rather than drama.

“Given the nature of ‘Super Ugly’ and all the battles I’ve been in, I’ve done the bullshit too,” he added, emphasizing the importance of perspective and maturity in choosing collaborations.