Former MLB MVP and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas has filed a lawsuit against the Chicago White Sox, Nike, and Fanatics, alleging the unauthorized use of his NIL(name, image, and likeness).

The lawsuit, filed on March 19, 2026 in Illinois, centers around the sale of the White Sox’s City Connect 2.0 jerseys, which reportedly feature Thomas’ name and retired No. 35. According to the complaint, Thomas claims he never gave consent for his identity to be used on these products and has not received any compensation from the defendants.

Thomas’ legal team argues that the organizations profited off his name and legacy for commercial gain, citing violations of the Illinois Right of Publicity Act, as well as claims of unjust enrichment. The suit alleges that the White Sox and their retail partners leveraged Thomas’ longstanding connection to the franchise to drive merchandise sales tied to the team’s branding initiatives.

In the complaint, Thomas is seeking monetary damages in excess of $50,000, along with legal fees and a jury trial. Additional punitive damages could also be pursued as the case develops.

Representatives for the White Sox have declined to comment on the pending litigation, while Nike and Fanatics have not publicly responded.

Widely regarded as one of the most dominant hitters of his era, Thomas spent 16 seasons with the White Sox, earning back to back American League MVP honors in 1993 and 1994 while finishing his career with 521 home runs. Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014, his name, number, and “Big Hurt” brand remain among the most recognizable in franchise history.

This case adds to the growing number of disputes involving former athletes and the use of their name, image, and likeness in the evolving sports merchandising landscape, with potential implications for how teams and apparel companies handle legacy branding moving forward.

More details are expected to emerge as the case progresses.