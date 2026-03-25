On this day in 1975, Terius “Juvenile” Gray was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. As Cash Money Records’ first superstar, Juvenile played a pivotal role in shaping rap culture over the past two decades. His influence is undeniable, setting trends and raising the bar for Southern hip-hop alongside the Hot Boys, a crew that once dominated the rap scene and inspired countless artists.

Juvenile’s journey began at 19 when he released his debut album, Being Myself, under Warlock Records. The album generated enough local buzz to catch the attention of Brian “Baby” Williams, leading to a deal with Cash Money Records. His label debut, Solja Rags, sold nearly 200,000 copies and peaked at No. 55 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It also marked the beginning of his legendary collaboration with producer Mannie Fresh and laid the foundation for the Hot Boys’ rise.

Then came 400 Degreez—a street classic that catapulted Juvenile to national stardom. With iconic singles like “Ha” (which peaked at No. 68 on the Billboard Hot 100) and the timeless “Back That Azz Up”, the album climbed to No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop chart. The success of 400 Degreez made Juvenile one of the top-selling rappers of his time.

His next two albums, Tha G-Code and Project English, continued his chart dominance, both landing in the top ten of the Billboard 200. Then in 2003, Juvenile delivered his biggest hit, “Slow Motion”, from the album Juve the Great. The song soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold over 500,000 copies.

Juvenile’s momentum continued with Reality Check, which topped both the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop charts. The album gained widespread attention for addressing the struggles of Hurricane Katrina survivors and speaking out against the injustices faced by his beloved city.

Since then, Juvenile has released several more albums, including 800 Degreez, and has expanded his career into acting with appearances in Baller Blockin’ and its sequel. Whether or not he drops another hit, his legacy in hip-hop is cemented—his influence continues to shape the culture.

From all of us here at The Source, Happy Born Day, Juvenile! Wishing you many more.