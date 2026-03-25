More than three years after the death of Migos rapper Takeoff outside a Houston bowling alley, the case tied to the shooting is moving toward trial.

Patrick “DJ Pat” Clark, the man charged in connection with the killing, is scheduled to face a jury later this year. Clark was arrested weeks after the 2022 shooting that shocked fans and the broader music community.

Prosecutors allege Clark fired a weapon in the direction of the rapper during the confrontation. Court documents say he “unlawfully, intentionally, and knowingly commit[ted] the felony offense of deadly conduct by knowingly discharging a firearm at and in the direction of” Takeoff.

Investigators say video footage plays a central role in the case. A detective summarized what authorities believe the footage shows.

“The defendant was captured on video shooting in the direction of the complainant with a gun in one hand, wine bottle in another hand. Video also shows the defendant leave the bottle at the scene.”

Authorities also pointed to physical evidence and digital records while building the case. According to investigators, fingerprints, phone data, and vehicle information helped link Clark to the events surrounding the shooting.

Clark has pleaded not guilty and remains out on a $1 million bond while awaiting trial.

In preparation for the upcoming court proceedings, Clark recently assembled a new defense team that includes attorneys Kent Schaffer, Anthony Osso, and Dan Cogdell. Schaffer previously represented J. Prince, while Osso has reportedly been involved in Clark’s defense earlier in the case.

While the legal battle continues, Takeoff’s influence in music and culture remains visible. Fans will soon see the late rapper on screen in an upcoming film titled Takeover, set for release on May 8, 2026.

The project also features Quavo, his former Migos collaborator, alongside actors Billy Zane, Lamonica Garrett, Serayah, and Martin Sensmeier.

Takeover centers on Atlanta’s street racing scene through the character Guy Miller, a former racing figure who returns to his hometown after losing his brother. Quavo portrays Miller, expanding his acting credits after appearances in Atlanta, Narcos: Mexico, Savage Salvation, and Cash Out.

The film is expected to serve as both an action story rooted in Atlanta culture and a tribute to the lasting impact Takeoff left behind.