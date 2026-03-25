Recent polling shows President Donald Trump facing some of the weakest approval numbers of his current term, with surveys placing his support between 34 percent and 38 percent as concerns about the economy continue to grow.

Several national polls conducted in late February and early March suggest that public sentiment has shifted sharply against the administration. One survey conducted by The Economist and YouGov found that 38 percent of Americans approve of the president’s job performance, while 59 percent disapprove. That gap leaves Trump with a net approval rating of minus 21.

Independent voters appear to be a major factor in the downturn. According to the same polling data, only 26 percent of independents approve of Trump’s performance, while 69 percent say they disapprove.

Economic anxiety has played a central role in the shift. Rising prices, particularly at the gas pump, have become a growing frustration for many Americans. Polling also suggests that confidence in Trump’s handling of the cost of living has dropped significantly, with roughly one quarter of respondents expressing approval of how the administration is addressing the issue.

A separate report from CBS News indicates that more than three quarters of Americans disapprove of the president’s management of the economy, pointing to inflation and higher everyday expenses as major concerns.

Democratic lawmakers have used the economic pressure to criticize the administration’s policies, particularly in connection to the ongoing war and its effect on energy prices. Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona highlighted the issue after sharing images of a Phoenix gas station charging $6.49 per gallon.

“All because Trump started war with no plan and no idea how it would affect everyday Americans,” Kelly wrote on X. “I’m fighting to suspend the federal gas tax to bring families some relief, but what they really need is a president focused on lowering their costs.”

Polling reviewed by major outlets shows that Trump’s current approval standing is lower than it was at a comparable stage in his first term, reflecting a period of growing political pressure for the administration.