United Airlines is introducing a new in-flight option called “Relax Row,” allowing economy passengers to transform three seats into a bed on long-haul flights.

Set to roll out in 2027, the feature will be available on more than 200 of the airline’s Boeing 787 and Boeing 777 planes, with up to 12 Relax Rows per aircraft.

The setup includes a mattress pad, blanket, and two pillows, creating a lounge-style experience after takeoff. Families traveling with children may also receive a plush toy.

United says the offering is designed for passengers seeking more comfort in economy, particularly couples and families who want extra space during long-distance travel.

The move reflects a growing trend among airlines to enhance premium economy experiences without requiring a full upgrade to business class.