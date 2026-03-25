Usher is standing by Sean Combs, saying he will not speak negatively about the music mogul despite ongoing public scrutiny.

In an interview with Forbes, Usher said his personal experience with Combs differs from how the producer has been portrayed publicly. “I don’t have anything negative to say about Sean Combs because my experience was not what the world has seen,” he explained.

While acknowledging that no one is without flaws, Usher emphasized the importance of recognizing Combs’ impact on the music industry. “I can’t with any sense of humanity not recognize the valuable contributions that this man made,” he said.

Usher added that many artists and creatives have benefited from what Combs built, which is why he continues to view him as a “legacy figure.”

You can see the full interview below.