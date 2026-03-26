Music entrepreneur and television producer 50 Cent made a significant charitable contribution in Shreveport, Louisiana, delivering hundreds of thousands of dollars to nonprofit organizations serving communities across northwest Louisiana.

The announcement took place Monday morning around 10:15 a.m., bringing together residents, nonprofit leaders, and local officials. The funds will be distributed among nine organizations in Shreveport and neighboring Bossier City, each focused on helping families, supporting youth programs, and assisting survivors of domestic violence.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, said the donation follows through on a promise he made while working on a documentary exploring domestic violence allegations involving Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“I said I would donate proceeds to domestic violence and sexual assault victims,” Jackson told attendees. “I keep my word.”

Jackson also explained why the contribution was directed specifically to Shreveport. Although he previously pledged to donate proceeds connected to the project, he had not announced where the money would go until the event.

“I didn’t say where I would make the donations,” he said. “I like Shreveport.”

The donation will benefit several community groups working on the ground in the region. Those organizations include Gingerbread House, The Fountain’s Community Development Corporation, Families Helping Families Region 7, the Elle Foundation, Moms on a Mission, Best 13, the MLK Community Development Corporation, the MLK Neighborhood Association, and the Northwest Louisiana Youth Golf and Education Foundation.

Local leaders say the funding will expand programs that provide critical services to vulnerable residents and strengthen existing outreach efforts.

Shreveport City Council member Tabatha Taylor said Jackson’s continued involvement demonstrates that his interest in the city goes beyond business development.

“It is a commitment he made when he chose Shreveport, Louisiana,” Taylor said. “Economic development matters, but people must also feel supported and whole.”

The event highlighted Jackson’s growing footprint in Shreveport through his G-Unit Films and Television ventures, while also emphasizing a broader focus on community support and social impact.