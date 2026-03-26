Bruce Dillon is putting a fresh spin on a hip-hop classic with his new single “Paid in Full,” a remake of the iconic track by Eric B. & Rakim.

Produced by BlaqNmilD, the record blends Southern grit with modern production while staying rooted in New Orleans’ rich musical heritage. BlaqNmilD, a Grammy-winning producer known for working with Drake, brings influences from jazz, R&B, and local hip-hop to the track.

Dillon, a New Orleans native and CEO of Best Thing Going Entertainment, continues to build his profile as both an artist and executive. The single is already gaining traction, receiving airplay on major platforms like Shade 45 and Power 105 in New York City.

With “Paid in Full,” Dillon bridges generations of hip-hop while adding his own regional flavor to a timeless record.