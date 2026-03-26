Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is drawing fresh reactions after sharing blunt opinions about parenting and discipline during a recent radio appearance.

Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show, the former NBA star said he believes modern parenting has become too lenient. Barkley argued that discipline, including spanking in certain situations, plays a role in teaching children accountability.

“I believe in discipline. I’m not going around telling people to beat their kids,” Barkley said. “But I think if you don’t spank your kids and discipline them, they turn into some of these brats that we got today.”

The remarks quickly circulated online, sparking discussion across social media and among parenting advocates. Barkley acknowledged that criticism would likely follow but made clear he is not concerned about public reaction.

“You can blast me on social media,” Barkley said. “I don’t ever read any comments. I don’t care what y’all think.”

Known for his outspoken personality both during his playing career and as a television analyst, Barkley tied his views on parenting to what he sees in sports today. He suggested that younger athletes sometimes struggle with coaching because they were not used to being corrected while growing up.

“You can’t even yell at them anymore,” Barkley said. “Yes, hell you can yell at your kids.”

Barkley emphasized that he does not support abusive behavior toward children. Instead, he described discipline as a way to help kids recognize when their actions have consequences.

“I’m not here for child abuse,” Barkley said. “But how are kids gonna know they’re doing something wrong?”

His comments add to a long list of provocative opinions Barkley has shared throughout his career. Whether discussing basketball, politics, or everyday life, the former MVP has built a reputation for speaking directly and rarely softening his stance, even when his views spark controversy.