Talk of a heated moment between Usher and Justin Bieber at a high profile Oscars afterparty captured attention across social media this week. But according to rapper and radio personality DaBrat, the story circulating online stretched the truth.

The chatter began after an exclusive post Academy Awards celebration hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. The gathering drew a long list of industry figures and quickly became the center of rumors claiming tension between Usher and the pop star he once helped introduce to the music world.

Several entertainment outlets reported that the two artists had a sharp exchange during the party. Some versions of the story suggested the disagreement almost became physical. Other reports described an intense verbal confrontation between mentor and former protégé.

DaBrat dismissed the more dramatic accounts during a segment on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

“I spoke to Usher and he said this is an exaggeration of a conversation,” she explained during the broadcast.

Her remarks helped calm the online speculation that had built over several days. Social media posts and entertainment blogs had portrayed the interaction as a major rift between the two performers.

Early reports relied on anonymous sources who claimed Usher approached Bieber with “energy and anger.” The claims spread rapidly across fan communities and celebrity news sites.

DaBrat said those portrayals ignored the long history between the artists.

“He’s been nothing but supportive of plenty of issues Justin Bieber has faced over the years,” she said.

Usher played a key role in Bieber’s rise to fame. In 2007 he discovered the Canadian teenager after watching cover songs Bieber had posted on YouTube. The videos quickly attracted attention from several industry players.

Usher ultimately teamed up with manager Scooter Braun to help develop Bieber’s career. That partnership helped launch one of the most successful pop acts of the past decade.

During Bieber’s early years in the industry, he even relocated to Atlanta so he could work more closely with Usher while building his sound and image.