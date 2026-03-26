Social media comedian Druski sparked a wave of online reactions after releasing a short comedy sketch that quickly went viral across social media.

How Conservative Women in America act 😂🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4DQesE0gBg — DRUSKI (@druski) March 25, 2026

The two-minute video, titled “How Conservative Women in America Act,” gained traction almost immediately after it was posted on X. Within about an hour, the clip had already drawn more than 6.7 million views and thousands of comments as users rushed to weigh in on the parody.

In the video, Druski appears in character as an exaggerated conservative American woman. Wearing a long blonde wig and full makeup, he leans into the role with dramatic gestures and an over-the-top voice while narrating what the character claims is a typical day.

The sketch moves through several absurd scenarios. At different points, the character answers imaginary questions about war, hosts an event called “AmericaFest,” and appears as a guest on a religious podcast. Other moments show her working out, ordering organic beverages, and driving around while blasting Katy Perry songs.

The parody triggered a flood of reactions online. Many viewers treated the video as a straightforward comedy bit and applauded the humor.

One user, @DebatingHipHop, wrote simply, “IM CRYING ,” reflecting the tone of fans who saw the sketch as lighthearted satire.

Other commenters joked about potential backlash. User @DDotOmen quipped, “You lucky gas prices too high for them to burn a cross on your lawn,” suggesting the joke could provoke outrage among some audiences.

Not everyone reacted with laughter. A few viewers said the exaggerated portrayal was unsettling. User @MidnightMonave posted, “This is the scariest shit I’ve seen yet!”

Some users also speculated that Druski may have been parodying a particular conservative influencer. User @eric_ikyg wrote, “Trolling Erika Kirk and all conservative white women, you might be the goat.” Another commenter, @LORDCOSMOERA, added, “Druski really got Erika Kirk down to a tee lol.”

Despite the debate, many fans appeared to embrace the moment as classic internet chaos. User @UDONTKNOWIR summed up the reaction shared by many viewers: “DIABOLICAL… gotta let Druski slide with this one. It was pure comedy.”