A disturbing online game circulating among students is raising new questions about internet controls on school issued laptops.

🚨 KIDS ARE ADDICTED TO THE “FIVE NIGHTS AT EPSTEIN’S” GAME — AND THEY’RE PLAYING IT ON SCHOOL LAPTOPS



This isn’t some underground game… it’s spreading fast through schools.



Students are playing it DURING CLASS.

On district-issued laptops.

Right under the school’s nose.



And… pic.twitter.com/D9kRYykn8f — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) March 26, 2026

According to reports from parents and educators, the game titled “Five Nights at Epstein’s” has begun appearing on devices provided by school districts. Students are reportedly accessing the game during class despite existing web filters and monitoring systems.

X user @hustlebitch_ broke down the game and the disturbing dangers that it has penetrated technology within American schools.

The content of the game has alarmed many adults who learned about it only after their children had already encountered it.

“This isn’t some underground game… it’s spreading fast through schools.”

Reports suggest the game includes references to Epstein Island and incorporates real names tied to the widely publicized criminal case. Some versions are also said to contain images pulled from Department of Justice records.

Students are encountering the game on district issued laptops while sitting in classrooms.

“Students are playing it DURING CLASS. On district-issued laptops. Right under the school’s nose.”

Parents say the experience has been unsettling for children who did not understand the subject matter before seeing the material.

Parents and school staff are now questioning how the game was able to circulate through networks that are supposed to restrict inappropriate websites and online content.

Schools in several areas have stated that the site hosting the game has been blocked on their networks. However, students appear to be finding ways around those protections using VPN services and proxy websites.

“Schools claim they’ve ‘blocked it’… but students are bypassing filters in seconds with VPNs and proxy sites.”

The situation has intensified concerns about how quickly controversial or explicit material can spread among young users when digital safeguards fail.

Parents say they were unaware of the game until after their children had already encountered it.

“Kids are treating it like entertainment.”

Some families argue the issue highlights a larger challenge schools face when trying to control online access for students who are increasingly skilled at navigating digital workarounds.

The situation is prompting renewed conversations about how districts monitor internet activity and whether existing safeguards are enough to protect students while using school technology.