Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

J. Cole Says Roc Nation Deal Shift Helped Him Gain Ownership of Masters

March 26, 2026
Shawn Grant

J. Cole revealed he secured ownership of his masters after Roc Nation restructured his deal into a distribution agreement.

Cole credited JAY-Z and Roc Nation for the move, saying they “overly” blessed him by allowing the change.

“Jay and Roc Nation agreed to switch my record deal over to a distribution deal, which gave me a much larger chunk of ownership than I had previously,” Cole said.

The shift highlights a growing trend among artists seeking greater control over their music and long-term revenue.