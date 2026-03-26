J. Cole revealed he secured ownership of his masters after Roc Nation restructured his deal into a distribution agreement.

Cole credited JAY-Z and Roc Nation for the move, saying they “overly” blessed him by allowing the change.

“Jay and Roc Nation agreed to switch my record deal over to a distribution deal, which gave me a much larger chunk of ownership than I had previously,” Cole said.

The shift highlights a growing trend among artists seeking greater control over their music and long-term revenue.