JAY-Z is giving fans a closer look at his elite watch collection, featuring some of the most coveted timepieces in the world.

Among the highlights is the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona 6264 “John Player Special”, a rare vintage model prized by collectors. He also displayed the Patek Philippe 5004R and the legendary Patek Philippe 2499/101J “The Holy Grail”, both considered grails in high-end horology.

The collection includes the ultra-exclusive Rolex Cosmograph Daytona 6270, known for its diamond detailing, and the highly sought-after Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/1A-018 “Tiffany” dial.

The reveal underscores JAY-Z’s long-standing appreciation for craftsmanship and luxury, with each piece representing both status and history in the world of fine watchmaking.