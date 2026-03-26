Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker Divorce Settlement Details Emerge

Details of the reported divorce settlement between Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have surfaced, outlining how assets and responsibilities may be divided.

According to TMZ, Tucker is set to receive a $426,000 lump sum along with six vehicles, including a Mercedes G-Wagon and Porsche 911. He will not receive child or spousal support.

Burruss will retain five vehicles, including a Bentley SUV and Porsche Cayenne, as well as Atlanta Hawks season tickets and primary control of the children’s passports.

The pair will share joint legal and physical custody of their children, Ace and Blaze, while agreeing to sell their food truck and split credit card reward points. Real estate details remain private.

Additional terms reportedly require Tucker to move out of Burruss’ guest house within 15 days of finalizing the parenting agreement.