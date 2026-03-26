Krown Vic is marking his return with a new single titled “Fresh Out,” celebrating a new chapter after time away.

Produced by Kidd Slopes, the track serves as a confident reintroduction, with Vic describing it as his take on a “first day out” anthem.

In a statement, the Firm Records leader said the song reflects how quickly he returned to the spotlight. He revealed that on his first day back, he was already backstage at Capital One Arena during a Burna Boy concert.

“Fresh Out” captures Vic’s momentum and determination to resume his career without missing a beat. An accompanying music video is expected to arrive in April.