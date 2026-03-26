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Uncle Luke Announces Congressional Run, Calls Out Community Focus

March 26, 2026
Shawn Grant

Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell is campaigning for Congress, officially announcing his run to represent Florida’s 20th District.

In a series of online posts, Campbell described himself as a “born fighter” and “community servant,” emphasizing his long-standing advocacy for underserved communities in South Florida. “This campaign is about the communities that built South Florida and deserve real leadership,” he said.

Campbell also made a lighthearted reference to JAY-Z, writing, “Jay-Z said he made a lot of millionaires… I got him by a mile. But I love him. That’s my guy.”

The former 2 Live Crew frontman has been active in community initiatives for years and is now seeking to translate that work into political leadership.