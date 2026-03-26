Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell is campaigning for Congress, officially announcing his run to represent Florida’s 20th District.
In a series of online posts, Campbell described himself as a “born fighter” and “community servant,” emphasizing his long-standing advocacy for underserved communities in South Florida. “This campaign is about the communities that built South Florida and deserve real leadership,” he said.
Campbell also made a lighthearted reference to JAY-Z, writing, “Jay-Z said he made a lot of millionaires… I got him by a mile. But I love him. That’s my guy.”
The former 2 Live Crew frontman has been active in community initiatives for years and is now seeking to translate that work into political leadership.