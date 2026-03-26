Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell is campaigning for Congress, officially announcing his run to represent Florida’s 20th District.

Luther Campbell for Congress – Florida’s 20th District



My name is Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, and I’m running for Congress to represent the people of Florida’s 20th Congressional District.



This campaign is about the communities that built South Florida and deserve real… pic.twitter.com/mVplXvX5Pw — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) March 25, 2026

In a series of online posts, Campbell described himself as a “born fighter” and “community servant,” emphasizing his long-standing advocacy for underserved communities in South Florida. “This campaign is about the communities that built South Florida and deserve real leadership,” he said.

Campbell also made a lighthearted reference to JAY-Z, writing, “Jay-Z said he made a lot of millionaires… I got him by a mile. But I love him. That’s my guy.”

Born fighter. Businessman. Community servant.

Always fighting for the underserved — the voice of the voiceless.

Jay-Z said he made a lot of millionaires… I got him by a mile. But I love him. That’s my guy. #LutherCampbellForCongress #ThePeopleChoice #RightSideOfHistory… pic.twitter.com/hGLiBXPnil — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) March 25, 2026

The former 2 Live Crew frontman has been active in community initiatives for years and is now seeking to translate that work into political leadership.