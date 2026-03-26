Long Island born independent artist and songwriter Mackenzie Vi is carving out her own lane with her new single, “Night Show,” now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and all platforms. Moving between smoothing singing and melodic rap, Mackenzie creates an effortlessly natural sound that has become central to her growing artistic identity.

Mackenzie sees herself as a mood curator, blending sound, lifestyle, and atmosphere. Her music flows seamlessly between reflective moments and quiet confidence. With a refined ear and a signature style that merges high-end fashion with streetwear, she lets presence and emotion guide every track and visual she creates.

“Night Show” reflects that approach perfectly. The track carries a smooth, confident and unhurried energy, living in the space between midnight and early morning when the world slows down and everything feels more honest. Built for late-night drives and solitary moments, the song feels intimate yet expansive, embodying Mackenzie’s ability to turn everyday moods into immersive experiences.

“I approach every song and visual like a scene…it’s all part of the same story,” says Mackenzie.

That cinematic approach is at the heart of her creativity. As an artist and songwriter, Mackenzie has embraced vulnerability as part of her evolution.

“I’ve always been confident, but putting my art out there felt vulnerable. I was overthinking it, but now I trust myself…I have great taste, ” she shares.

That trust translates into music that feels lived in and unmistakably hers. Never rushed. Never forced.

While she is naturally social, Mackenzie credits her quiet moments for shaping her creative process.

“I’m social, but the moments I spend alone shape how I create and move through the world,” she says. Those introspective moments echo throughout ‘Night Show’,” giving the track its reflective, late-night pulse.

With “Night Show,” Mackenzie Vi further defines her sound; one built on confidence, mood, authenticity, and artistry. She is already preparing her next run of releases, continuing to build momentum in 2026. The single is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and all platforms.