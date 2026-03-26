Brooklyn-born artist Nali brought her genre-fluid sound to the House of Blues on Sunday, March 15, opening for Jordan Ward’s The Apartment Tour. The third-generation musician, raised in East Flatbush, showcased the vocal prowess that defines her debut album, I Love Nali.

The performance featured her latest collaborative hit “Maybe” with Coi Leray, alongside fan favorites “Hold Me Close” and “All Day.” Drawing from her Jamaican and Guyanese heritage, Nali’s set blended Jazz, R&B, and Reggae influences. Since her 2022 breakout with POV, Nali has transitioned from a TikTok sensation to a refined stage presence, proving why she has amassed millions of streams and earned critical acclaim.

See images from the show below: