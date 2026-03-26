The NBA is taking a major step toward expansion, with its Board of Governors approving a process to explore new teams in Las Vegas and Seattle, according to ESPN.

Per Shams Charania, the move signals the league’s path to 32 teams. A formal bidding process is expected to draw offers ranging from $7 billion to $10 billion per franchise.

League officials have reportedly described expansion as “when, not if,” highlighting strong momentum behind adding new markets. Over the coming months, the NBA will evaluate ownership groups and proposals from both cities before deciding whether to move forward immediately or delay franchise launches.

Las Vegas and Seattle have long been considered top candidates for expansion, with both markets offering strong fan bases and growing sports infrastructure.