Pinky Cole, owner of Slutty Vegan, is facing a legal battle after creditors seized her Loganville home following a recent bankruptcy filing.

Court documents show that Guardian Asset Management took control of the property on February 20, changed the locks, and posted a notice that the home is under its management pending sale.

Cole reportedly owes $1.2 million to the U.S. Small Business Administration and $192,000 to the Georgia Department of Revenue. Her attorney, Jamie Christy, argued the seizure violates the automatic bankruptcy stay and demanded that the property be returned, but the request was denied.

An emergency federal hearing is set for Thursday to determine whether control of the home will be restored to Cole.