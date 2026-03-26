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Slutty Vegan Founder Pinky Cole’s Home Seized Amid Bankruptcy Dispute

March 26, 2026
Shawn Grant

Pinky Cole, owner of Slutty Vegan, is facing a legal battle after creditors seized her Loganville home following a recent bankruptcy filing.

Aisha “Pinky” Cole Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy for Slutty Vegan

Court documents show that Guardian Asset Management took control of the property on February 20, changed the locks, and posted a notice that the home is under its management pending sale.

Cole reportedly owes $1.2 million to the U.S. Small Business Administration and $192,000 to the Georgia Department of Revenue. Her attorney, Jamie Christy, argued the seizure violates the automatic bankruptcy stay and demanded that the property be returned, but the request was denied.

An emergency federal hearing is set for Thursday to determine whether control of the home will be restored to Cole.