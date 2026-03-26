More than six years after the tragic loss of Pop Smoke, his family is continuing to keep his name and spirit alive in the very neighborhood that raised him.

The late Brooklyn drill star’s brother, Obasi Jackson, recently took to Instagram to announce that the family is opening a coffee shop called Pop’s Place in Canarsie, Brooklyn. The new venture is rooted in community, giving back to the same area that helped shape Pop Smoke into one of the most influential voices of his generation.

According to the announcement, the shop is currently looking for baristas who want “to be part of something special,” signaling that this is more than just a business. It is a space meant to reflect legacy, growth, and opportunity.

Fans have already begun showing love online, celebrating the move as another way to honor Pop Smoke’s impact. For many, seeing something positive and lasting come out of his story carries real meaning, especially in Canarsie, where his presence is still deeply felt.

Pop Smoke was fatally shot in February 2020 during a home invasion in Los Angeles at just 20 years old, a loss that shook the culture and cut short a career that was only beginning to reach its full potential. Since then, his name has remained alive through his music, annual tributes, and continued recognition in his hometown.

The announcement of Pop’s Place comes months after former NYPD official John Chell spoke publicly about past investigations involving the rapper prior to his death. While those revelations added another layer to his story, they do little to overshadow the cultural impact Pop Smoke made in such a short time.

Now, with the opening of Pop’s Place, his family is shifting the focus back to legacy and community. In a borough where his voice still echoes, this new space stands as a reminder that Pop Smoke’s influence goes far beyond music.

From the streets of Canarsie to a permanent place in Hip Hop history, his story continues to be written, one move at a time.