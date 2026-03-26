On this day in Hip Hop history, Busta Rhymes made his long anticipated solo debut with The Coming, released in 1996 through Elektra Records. Now 30 years later, the album still stands as the official launch of one of the most electrifying solo careers the culture has ever seen.

Before this moment, Busta had already made his presence felt as a standout member of Leaders of the New School, but it was clear he was built for something bigger. The Coming was that breakout moment, a project that fully introduced his animated delivery, rapid fire flow, and unmatched energy to the world.

With production from heavy hitters like Easy Mo Bee, DJ Scratch, and Busta himself, the album balanced gritty East Coast boom bap with experimental sounds that matched his larger than life persona. It was not just a debut, it was a statement.

The project also featured a strong lineup of collaborators, including The Notorious B.I.G., A Tribe Called Quest, Heavy D and The Boyz, and Mary J. Blige, all helping to frame Busta’s transition from group member to solo force.

Clocking in at 13 tracks, The Coming delivered records that still hold weight today. “Everything Remains Raw” showcased his lyrical ability, “It’s a Party” featuring Zhane gave him a smooth crossover moment, and “Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check” became a cultural explosion, earning him a Grammy nomination and instantly solidifying his place in the game.

The album also served as the introduction of the Flipmode Squad, featuring Lord Have Mercy, Rampage, Rah Digga, and Spliff Star, laying the groundwork for Busta’s extended movement and influence beyond just his solo work.

Three decades later, The Coming is still recognized as one of the most important debut albums in Hip Hop. It marked the arrival of a unique voice that refused to conform, helping reshape the sound and energy of late 90s rap.

Salute to Busta Rhymes for delivering a debut that not only lived up to the hype, but helped define an era.