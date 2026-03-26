The WNBA has confirmed its 2026 Expansion Draft will take place on Friday, April 3, outlining key details ahead of the league’s continued growth.

A coin toss on March 27 between incoming franchises Portland WNBA expansion team and Toronto WNBA expansion team will determine draft positioning. The winner can choose either the first overall pick in the Expansion Draft or the sixth pick in the WNBA Draft, while the other team will receive the seventh pick.

The Expansion Draft will feature two rounds in a snake format, allowing teams to build competitive rosters from existing talent.

All 13 current WNBA teams must submit protected player lists by Sunday, March 29, with each team allowed to shield five players from selection.

The process marks a major step as the league prepares to welcome new markets and expand its footprint ahead of the 2026 season.