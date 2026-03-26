Tickets are officially on sale for the American YoungBoy tour film, a feature-length documentary chronicling the record-breaking Make America Slime Again (MASA) tour. The film is scheduled to premiere in 1,000 theaters nationwide on April 25, 2026, marking one of the largest concert documentary rollouts in recent history.

Produced by Foundation Media Partners in collaboration with YoungBoy’s own 38 Heights Film and Productions, the project offers rare access to the world’s most-streamed artist. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nico Ballesteros, known for the theatrical documentary In Whose Name, the film merges high-energy arena footage with private, behind-the-scenes insights into the enigmatic rapper’s life on the road.

The 2025 MASA tour was previously hailed by The New York Times as the top music moment of the year after becoming the highest-grossing tour by a debut headlining rapper. Despite holding the record for the most charting albums in Billboard history by a rapper and surpassing 100 Billboard Hot 100 entries, YoungBoy remains a largely elusive figure. This cinematic release aims to shift the narrative, highlighting his evolution from a streaming powerhouse to a visionary media architect.

Fans can secure their tickets now at americanyoungboy.com to witness the cultural impact of an artist with over 16 billion YouTube views and more RIAA certifications than any of his peers.