Angel Reese has made history as the first female athlete to appear on the cover of Vogue Australia wearing her own signature sneaker, the Angel Reese 1.

The milestone moment highlights Reese’s growing influence beyond basketball, as she continues to expand her presence in fashion and global sports culture. “Never been done—Vogue Australia in my own signature,” Reese shared, emphasizing her mission to support women’s basketball worldwide.

The feature also aligns with her partnership with Reebok, showcasing the Angel Reese 1 “Navy Halo” colorway, now available for purchase.

Reese said the moment reflects purpose meeting opportunity, as she continues to push boundaries and inspire confidence both on and off the court.