Authorities in Los Angeles are looking into a failed burglary attempt at a residence in Porter Ranch connected to Christian Combs, the son of music executive Sean Combs.

Police were called to the home shortly after midnight on Thursday following a report of suspicious activity. Officers arrived at approximately 12:45 a.m. after someone alerted authorities to a possible break-in in progress.

According to investigators, individuals tried to force their way into the property by damaging a rear sliding glass door. The attempt was unsuccessful, and the suspects left the scene before police arrived. No injuries were reported, and officials have not announced any arrests.

Law enforcement confirmed that the home was unoccupied at the time. While authorities have not officially named the residents, public records reviewed by media outlets associate the property with Raven Tracy, who has been linked to Combs. Neither Combs nor Tracy has issued a statement regarding the incident.

Officials described the case as a potential “hot prowl,” a term used when someone attempts to enter a home that could be occupied. In this situation, however, investigators determined no one was inside during the attempted entry.

It remains unclear whether the property was specifically targeted due to its connection to Combs or if the incident was random. Authorities noted that security or monitoring systems may have contributed to the quick response, though details about how the alert was triggered have not been disclosed.

Investigators continue to review evidence and are working to identify the individuals involved.