Ayk Unleashes Dark ‘Demon In The Mirror’ Release Featuring Fierce Remixes From Som.1 & Trash Cells



Forging ahead with a bold new release, artist and producer Ayk dives deep into underground, psychedelic, and experimental Hip-Hop with ‘Demon In The Mirror’. Blending electronic textures with boundary-pushing production, the release challenges listening conventions at every turn. Backed by striking remixes from Som.1 and Trash Cells, ‘Demon In The Mirror’ is rapidly gaining traction across the industry.

The ‘Demon In The Mirror’ single delivers a hypnotic take on underground Hip-Hop, pairing atmospheric production with introspective lyricism from the Iranian rapper. Paired with powerful electronic remixes, the release has already found champions in Charlotte de Witte, DJ Harvey, James Lavelle (Mo’ Wax), and John Kennedy, while the Som.1 remix has picked up support from Tom Ravenscroft, Don Letts, and more. Meanwhile, the Trash Cells remix, with its guttural vocals, deconstructed beats, and saturated guitars, has drawn support from the likes of Laurent Garnier.

“Demon In The Mirror is a bold statement of creativity, a true genre-blurring release that marks Ayk as one of the most compelling new voices today, operating at the fringes of Hip-Hop and electronic music. Distinct, raw and powerful in equal measure.”

The EP’s remixes showcase the diversity of approaches to Ayk’s sound, with Som.1 adding a rumbling breakbeat energy, and Trash Cells pushing into a heavier, nu-metal-inflected territory. Together, these versions underline Ayk’s boundary-pushing approach and his willingness to explore the outer edges of Hip-Hop and electronic music.

YOUTUBE VIDEO TO ADD 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3Mz8geAgkc



YOUTUBE VIDEO TO ADD 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZONgvRwT2w



YOUTUBE VIDEO TO ADD 3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MUQe7UYy1Hs

Hailing from the province of Gilan in Iran, Ayk is a rapper and producer operating within the musical collective Twilight Marauders. Crafting beats and lyrical riffs for the last five years, the developing artist shows striking promise on his debut release for the revered R&S Records, the Belgium-based label universally recognised for their long association with forward-thinking electronic music, which has increasingly pushed beyond traditional music boundaries.

‘Demon In The Mirror’ has been picking up support from tastemakers and industry figures, signalling Ayk’s emergence within the underground.

Out now on R&S Records

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