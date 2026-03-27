Blac Chyna, Princess Love and Yandy Smith Set to Host Los Angeles Launch for My Butler AL

Los Angeles is gearing up for a high-profile gathering as Blac Chyna, Princess Love, and Yandy Smith prepare to co-host the official launch of My Butler AL, a new lifestyle platform entering the tech and social space. The private event is scheduled for March 28 at an undisclosed Los Angeles location and is expected to bring together recognizable figures across entertainment, entrepreneurship, and digital culture.

Also joining the evening are Love & Hip Hop personalities Amina Buddafly and Princess Love, alongside Married to Medicine star Quad Webb. Music for the night will be handled by celebrity DJ Sky High Baby, setting the tone for what insiders describe as a high-energy celebration centered around innovation, influence, and culture.

While the star-studded guest list will draw attention, the bigger story behind the evening centers on the platform itself. My Butler AL was created by Summer Grays, a Black woman founder stepping into the tech space with a concept built around access, privacy, and modern lifestyle management. The platform is currently in beta, with an early access rollout beginning alongside the launch event.

The concept behind My Butler AL positions the platform as a modern digital assistant designed to simplify the way users connect, communicate, and coordinate daily life. Built with a focus on control and discretion, the platform is intended to serve professionals, creators, and entrepreneurs who rely heavily on digital tools to manage both personal and professional demands.

Grays’ entry into the tech space arrives at a time when conversations around digital control, online visibility, and platform access are becoming more prominent across industries. For creators and public figures, the ability to manage communication and protect their digital environment has become increasingly valuable, making platforms that prioritize privacy and user control more relevant than ever.

The timing of the launch during Women’s History Month also adds another layer of significance. As more Black women founders step into leadership roles within technology and digital entrepreneurship, moments like this highlight the continued expansion of representation within spaces that have historically lacked diversity.

Beyond the technology, the launch itself is shaping up to be a cultural moment. With recognizable television personalities, industry insiders, and digital creators expected to attend, the evening is designed to introduce the platform while creating a space where entertainment, business, and innovation intersect.

Organizers describe the event as invitation-only, with media credentials available upon request. Attendees will be among the first to experience My Butler AL during its beta phase, offering a preview of how the platform aims to support users navigating modern digital lifestyles.

As Los Angeles continues to serve as a hub for innovation and entertainment, launches like this reinforce the city’s role as a testing ground for new ideas that merge culture with technology. With major personalities attached and growing curiosity around the platform, the March 28 event is expected to draw attention across both media and entertainment circles.

For those watching the evolution of celebrity influence, technology, and entrepreneurship, the launch of My Butler AL represents more than just another event. It marks the arrival of a new platform backed by recognizable faces and a founder aiming to carve out space in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.