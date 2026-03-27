BRELAND returns with his long-awaited single “In My Truck,” a genre-blending release that samples In Da Club by 50 Cent. The track marks his first solo release since 2024 and continues his signature fusion of country, hip-hop, and R&B.

The upbeat anthem captures carefree nights filled with music, friendship, and romance, driven by a playful hook and high-energy production. Ahead of its release, BRELAND teased the song on the Joe and Jada Podcast, where Fat Joe predicted it could top the charts. Both 50 Cent and Dr. Dre cleared the sample, while Jadakiss praised the accomplishment.

The single arrives alongside a vibrant music video filmed in Japan, featuring neon-lit scenes and custom Dekotora trucks that highlight the global reach of BRELAND’s sound.

He is set to perform at the March Madness Festival in April with Zac Brown Band, followed by his annual Breland & Friends benefit concert at Ryman Auditorium. The show supports youth initiatives through the Oasis Center.