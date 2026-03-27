Central Cee has dropped his new EP All Roads Lead Home, a seven-track project highlighting both his global rise and personal roots.

The release follows standout singles “Iceman Freestyle” and “Slaughter,” the latter featuring J Hus in their first collaboration. The track has quickly become a fan favorite, showcasing strong chemistry between two of the UK’s leading voices.

The EP artwork places Central Cee at a bus stop in Shepherd’s Bush, a nod to his West London upbringing and the journey that shaped his career.

Arriving one year after his debut album Can’t Rush Greatness, the project blends introspection with sharp lyricism and genre-fluid production. It also coincides with the Asia leg of his ongoing tour.

With All Roads Lead Home, Central Cee continues to cement his influence in the global rap landscape.