Elmiene has officially released his debut album sounds for someone, out now via Def Jam Recordings.

The 12-track project is a deeply introspective body of work centered on love, loss, and legacy, shaped by Elmiene’s relationship with his late father. The album opens with “Moment” and moves through emotional standouts like “Cry Against The Wind,” “Reclusive,” “HONOUR,” and “SAVIOUR,” culminating with focus track “Lie With Me.”

Elmiene described the creative process as both painful and necessary. “I felt lonely sometimes, I felt loved sometimes… but most of all it was an important duty to myself that I needed to fulfil,” he said.

Alongside the release, Elmiene is preparing for a sold-out headlining tour launching April 30 across North America and Europe.