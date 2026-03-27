In a significant turn for the legal battles surrounding Fat Joe, born Joseph Cartagena, several serious allegations have been voluntarily removed from a lawsuit filed by his former hype man, Terrance Dixon.

The amended complaint, submitted Thursday, officially drops claims of RICO violations, statutory rape, and the trafficking of minors. These explosive accusations, which first surfaced in June 2025, have now given way to a focus on a financial dispute over alleged unpaid royalties and wages.

This shift appears to support the proactive defamation and extortion lawsuit Joe filed against Dixon and attorney Tyrone Blackburn in April 2025. In that filing, Joe’s legal team argued that the defendants were attempting a “shakedown” by threatening to go public with false, heinous claims unless they received a financial settlement.

Fat Joe’s attorney, Jordan Siev, released a statement noting that the decision to recast the matter primarily as a wage dispute “reinforces that the allegations were baseless.” Siev maintained that the removal of the criminal accusations proves Joe was the actual target of an elaborate extortion scheme intended to weaponize the legal system.

“From the outset, we have always maintained that Terrance Dixon and Tyrone Blackburn’s claims about Mr. Cartagena were nothing more than an elaborate shakedown to extract money from him. Their decision to now voluntarily amend Mr. Dixon’s complaint — removing all allegations involving transporting of minors, statutory rape and RICO — and recast this matter primarily as a financial dispute about royalties and wages allegedly owed only reinforces that the allegations were baseless and that Mr. Cartagena is the one being targeted. It is exactly why Mr. Cartagena took the proactive step of filing a lawsuit against both of them in April 2025 and shedding light on their extortion scheme.” – Attorney Jordan Siev

With the most severe claims now retracted, the litigation moves forward as a dispute centered on contract and compensation. Representatives for Fat Joe indicate they will continue to pursue their original defamation claims to hold the parties accountable for the initial allegations.